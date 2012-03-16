MUMBAI, March 16 India's IDBI Bank
priced its three and half year Swiss franc bond issue
at mid-swaps plus 274 basis points, two sources with
direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday, becoming the first
lender to raise funds in this currency in 2012.
The state-run bank launched its at least 100 million Swiss
franc bond issue earlier in the day and Deutsche Bank is the
sole arranger of the deal.
The transaction follows a deal by Rural Electrification Corp
(REC) in February, in which the state-run power
financing company raised 200 million Swiss francs through a
five-year borrowing, at mid-swaps plus 305 basis points.
In 2011, three Indian banks -- Union Bank of India, State
Bank of India, and Export-Import Bank of India -- printed Swiss
franc deals totalling 660 million Swiss francs.
Among these, State Bank of India's 325 million Swiss franc
five-year issue was the biggest one, which was priced in March
at 185 basis points over mid-swaps.
Several issuers have been showing interest in raising funds
in Swiss francs as it works out cheaper for Indian borrowers
compared with US dollar borrowings. Moreover, it also offers the
issuer a chance to diversify its funding sources.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)