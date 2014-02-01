Indian shares end at record closing highs
April 26 Indian shares ended at a record closing highs on Wednesday, buoyed by solid company results and higher global markets.
MUMBAI Feb 1 Three months ended December 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)
Net profit 1.04 vs 4.17
Interest earned 66.18 vs 62.00
Interest expended 51.29 vs 47.87
Net NPA (in pct) 2.93 vs 1.93
NOTE: IDBI Bank Ltd is a state-run development financial institution involved in project financing. It also provides other financial, leasing and banking services. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Sophie Hares)
