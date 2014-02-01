MUMBAI Feb 1 Three months ended December 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)

Net profit 1.04 vs 4.17

Interest earned 66.18 vs 62.00

Interest expended 51.29 vs 47.87

Net NPA (in pct) 2.93 vs 1.93

NOTE: IDBI Bank Ltd is a state-run development financial institution involved in project financing. It also provides other financial, leasing and banking services. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Sophie Hares)