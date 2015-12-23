(Adds detail, background, quotes)
By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI Dec 23 Idea Cellular Ltd,
India's third-biggest mobile phone operator, launched high-speed
fourth-generation (4G) mobile phone services across the
country's south on Wednesday, beating rival Reliance Jio.
Idea follows Bharti Airtel and Vodafone in
offering high speed services in parts of India, starting with a
handful of southern towns. It said all towns and cities in
Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana
would be covered by March 2016.
By June 2016, Idea estimated it should be able to reach 750
cities, in telecom "circles" - or districts - which cover over
50 percent of the telecom market but over 60 percent of its
gross revenue.
With about 980 million wireless users, India's mobile market
is second only to China's. Carriers have spent billions of
dollars buying airwaves to meet growing demand for higher
quality and faster data connection, as more and more Indians
access the Internet through their smartphones.
But the country's already crowded telecoms industry is
bracing for the arrival of RJio, the telecoms arm of Reliance
Industries Ltd, which had been due to launch the
country's biggest 4G broadband network "around" this month.
Analysts and industry executives now expect the launch of
the telecoms business run by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani,
to be delayed until at least spring 2016.
It will launch the service for employees this weekend.
That delay has given some of RJio's rivals more time to try
to get ahead with their own 4G services and bulk up.
Heavily indebted Reliance Communications, owned by
the younger Ambani brother, Anil Ambani, is in talks with Aircel
to create India's second-largest mobile operator.
It had already agreed the acquisition of Russian
conglomerate Sistema's mobile phone business in November - the
first major Indian telecoms deal in seven years, and expected to
pave the way for others.
Idea said it was offering plans on a par with 3G and trial
packs for just 29 Indian rupees (44 U.S. cents), anticipating
steep discounts that RJio is expected to offer.
And the prospect of a large scale 4G roll-out has also
fuelled a race for cheap content to lure consumers to take up
more lucrative data packages. Idea said it would offer a library
of films for a monthly price of 49 rupees - 29 rupees for
initial subscribers.
($1 = 66.1367 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Karen Rebelo; Writing by Clara
Ferreira Marques; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Jane Merriman)