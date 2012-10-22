A construction supervisor speaks on a mobile phone amid rolls of underground telephone cable pipes on the outskirts of Hyderabad November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

MUMBAI Mobile phone carrier Idea Cellular(IDEA.NS) on Monday reported its quarterly profit more than doubled, as expected, on the back of higher revenue.

Idea, a part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, said consolidated net profit rose to 2.4 billion rupees for the fiscal second quarter ended September from 1.06 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a net profit of 2.41 billion rupees, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.

Idea, in which Malaysia's Axiata (AXIA.KL) owns about a fifth, ranks fourth by subscribers. It had about 116 million mobile customers as of August.

