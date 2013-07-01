A shopkeeper speaks on a mobile phone at a vegetable wholesale market in Mumbai June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Deustche Bank downgrades Idea Cellular(IDEA.NS) to "hold" from "buy", citing regulatory risks and valuations after the stock outperformed the BSE Sensex over the past six months.

The bank says Idea's recent outperformance already discounts hopes about execution, margin expansion and positive cash flows that were the main premise for its previous "buy" rating.

Deutsche also warns costs associated with the government's move to reset reserve prices and terms for license renewals could "significantly" exceed Idea's free cash flow over the next three years.

Idea shares gained 36.3 percent in 2013, as of Friday's close, compared with a 0.2 percent fall in the Sensex over the same period.

At 12.17 p.m., Idea shares are up 1.6 percent.

