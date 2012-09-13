A man speaks on a mobile phone on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS) gains 2 percent on market speculation the wireless services provider has increased local call tariffs for new pre-paid customers in Madhya Pradesh.

Idea declines to comment on the market talk.

However, a source aware of the developments plays down the extent of tariffs.

"There is a minor tweak in just one of the prepaid plans. The tariff is now 1.2 paisa/2 seconds from 1 paisa earlier. And this is applicable only to the new customers," said a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The source adds Idea has several other plans, "so it's not right to say Idea has raised tariffs in Madhya Pradesh circle by 20 percent" across the board.

Madhya Pradesh is one of Idea's strongest operating zones, where it had a 35 percent revenue market share in the three months ended June, according to data from the sector regulator.