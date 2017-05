A man speaks on a mobile phone amid sacks filled with wheat and rice inside the market yard of the Agriculture Product Marketing Committee (APMC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Idea Cellular Ltd(IDEA.NS) gain 3.4 percent on expectations that Jan-March earnings would beat estimates, multiple dealers say.

Idea is expected to post a net profit of 2769 million rupees for Jan-March quarter as per Reuters estimates.

"Operationally numbers would definitely be good as they discontinued some of the discount schemes in the previous quarter, which should aid margins," said an analyst tracking the sector at a foreign brokerage house.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)