BRIEF-Wipro says board to consider share buyback proposal around July
* Says expect revenues from IT services business to be in range of $1,915 million to $1,955 million for quarter ending June 30, 2017
Oct 20 India's Idea Cellular Ltd posted a 69 percent rise in quarterly profit as the country's No.3 mobile operator added subscribers faster than competitors and saw more customers use data plans.
Idea, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate and nearly a fifth-owned by Malaysia's Axiata, earned 7.56 billion rupees in the second quarter ended September, compared with 4.48 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected Idea to report a net profit of 6.65 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed 4.7 percent up at 161.45 rupees on Monday. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says in Q1FY18, expect to have more than 50 percent of employees in U.S. to be local