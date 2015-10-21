(Adds details on call rates and data charges)
By Zeba Siddiqui and Nivedita Bhattacharjee
MUMBAI Oct 21 Idea Cellular Ltd,
India's third-biggest mobile operator, posted quarterly net
profit slightly below analysts' expectations, hit by a drop in
call rates and intense competition on mobile data charges.
Call rates have become cheaper in the past few months,
hurting the entire mobile industry. But Idea lagged rival Bharti
Airtel in adding new customers to its network in July
and August.
"The telecoms industry facing a number of challenges. Higher
competition in mobile data is impacting the telecoms sector
adversely," Chief Executive Himanshu Kapania told reporters on
Wednesday.
The mobile carrier also lagged bigger rival Bharti Airtel in
launching the newer and faster fourth-generation (4G) mobile
Internet services, demand for which has exploded in India with a
rapid proliferation of cheap smartphones and a booming internet
based startup industry.
Airtel has been expanding its service to cover nearly 300
towns, as it prepares for competition from Reliance Jio, the
telecoms unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, which plans
to roll out 4G this year.
"We are gearing ourselves to launch digital services in the
next financial year. Our current intention is to launch Idea
music, Idea movies, Idea games. Work is in full swing for all of
these," Kapania said.
Idea, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate and nearly a
fifth-owned by Malaysia's Axiata, said in July it
planned on launching 4G LTE services in about 750 cities and
towns by 2016.
Net profit tax for the quarter ended September 30 after was
8.09 billion rupees ($124.2 million) in the quarter ended Sept.
30, compared with 7.56 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 8.26 billion
rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Idea posted consolidated revenue of 86.89 billion rupees,
1.2 percent lower than a year earlier.
($1 = 65.1600 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in
Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu and Keith Weir)