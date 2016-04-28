MUMBAI, April 28 Idea Cellular, India's third largest telecom company, reported March-quarter profit above analysts' expectations helped by strong voice and data revenue.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of 5.76 billion rupees compared with 5.27 billion rupees expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total revenue rose 12.6 percent to 94.8 billion rupees for the Jan-March quarter. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)