(Fixes paragraph 1 and 3 to clarify revenue rose, not fell and also to show that profit fell due to higher finance costs)

MUMBAI Oct 24 India's third-largest telecoms operator, Idea Cellular Ltd, on Monday posted an 88 percent slump in second-quarter profit due to higher finance costs.

Idea posted a consolidated net profit of 914.6 million rupees ($13.68 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 7.62 billion rupees a year ago, the company said in a statement.

The profit missed an average estimate of 1.55 billion rupees from 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 7 percent to 92.99 billion rupees, and finance charges more than tripled to 10.04 billion.

($1 = 66.8499 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Amrutha Gayathri)