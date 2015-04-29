A man walks past a shop displaying Idea Cellular Ltd's logo on its shutters in Mumbai April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Shares in Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS), India's third-biggest mobile operator, gained as much as 4 percent after posting a better-than-expected 60 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher data revenue and strong subscriber growth.

Idea's operating profit was ahead of estimates as network operating costs declined despite adding 4,983 cell sites, mainly due to lower fuel costs, investment bank CLSA said in a note.

Rival Bharti Airtel's (BRTI.NS) shares fell as much as 2.4 percent after its quarterly results lagged estimates.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)