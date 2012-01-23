Jan 23 Idea Cellular, India's fourth-largest mobile operator by subscribers, has more than 2.25 million active 3G users as of December, Managing Director Himanshu Kapania told analysts on a conference call.

More than 5 percent of Idea's 106 million customers have subscribed to 3G services, he said, but not all use the premium services regularly.

Earlier on Monday, Idea, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, reported a less-than-expected 17 percent fall in quarterly profit. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)