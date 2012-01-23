Jan 23 Idea Cellular, India's fourth-biggest mobile carrier by subscribers, reported a less-than-expected 17.3 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by foreign exchange losses and higher interest costs.

Idea, part of India's Aditya Birla conglomerate, said consolidated net profit fell to 2.01 billion rupees ($40 million) for its fiscal third-quarter ended December from 2.43 billion rupees reported a year earlier.

Analysts in a Reuters poll of brokerages on average expected net profit of 1.56 billion rupees for the Mumbai-based company in which Malaysia's Axiata owns about a fifth. ($1 = 50.3250 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)