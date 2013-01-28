A man speaks on a mobile phone in front of a billboard in Chandigarh August 24, 2007. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Idea Cellular's share price will rise relative to the Sensex and the Nifty over the next 15 days on the back of "positive" October-December earnings, Morgan Stanley said in a note on Friday.

Idea will post results on Tuesday, and Morgan Stanley expects a 4 percent sequential traffic growth and 1 percent rise in average revenue per minute quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

That should translate into a 7.5 percent QoQ growth in EBITDA and 21 percent growth in profit after taxes, Morgan Stanley estimates.

Idea shares are up 1.4 percent at 115 rupees at 12:45 p.m.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)