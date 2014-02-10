A rickshaw puller speaks on his mobile phone as he waits for customers in front of advertisement billboards belonging to telecom companies in Kolkata February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of telecom companies slump as rising prices in the spectrum auction are seen reducing potential profit margins.

Prices for 900 Mhz band mobile phone spectrum in Delhi rose 90 percent from the floor price by Day 5 of the auction, government data showed late on Friday.

Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS) plunges 8.4 percent. Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) falls 2.7 percent.

Morgan Stanley increased regulatory risk forecast for the sector, saying per MHz pricing has moved up around 38 percent in the spectrum auction.

The research house lowers its target price for Bharti Airtel by 20 rupees a share to 409 rupees and that of Idea by 16 rupees to 202 rupees a share, while maintaining their "overweight" rating on the sector.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)