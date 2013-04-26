MUMBAI, April 26 Shares in India's Idea Cellular Ltd rose 5.6 percent in pre-open trade after Jan-March earnings beat estimates on Thursday, riding on strong customer additions and a court decision that removed some smaller competitors from the market.

Idea, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, said consolidated net profit rose to 3.1 billion rupees ($57 million)in its fourth quarter through March from 2.4 billion a year ago.

Analysts had on average expected a net profit of 2.8 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)