Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
MUMBAI Shares in Idea Cellular Ltd(IDEA.NS) are up 7.5 percent after Jan-March earnings beat estimates on Thursday, riding on strong customer additions and a court decision that removed some smaller competitors from the market.
Idea, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, said consolidated net profit rose to 3.1 billion rupeesin its fourth quarter through March from 2.4 billion a year ago.
Analysts had on average expected a net profit of 2.8 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)
Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the Sensex posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.