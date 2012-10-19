SBI launches up to $2.33 billion share sale to institutions
MUMBAI Top Indian lender State Bank of India on Monday launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise as much as $2.33 billion, in a bid to shore up its capital base.
Idea Cellular(IDEA.NS) will bid in an upcoming auction of second-generation airwaves, a company source said on Friday, as the country's third biggest mobile phone carrier by revenue strives to restore its nationwide footprint.
Idea is set to lose seven of its permits after the Supreme Court order to revoke all licences awarded in a scandal-tainted process in 2008 and the auction is the last chance for the company to win them back.
"We are in the process of submitting our application," the source said, who declined to be named as the information was not public yet.
Friday is the deadline for companies to submit their application to participate in the auction, scheduled to start from November 12.
CANCUN/NEW DELHI Jet Airways Ltd , India's biggest full-service carrier, is in talks to buy 75 single-aisle aircraft with an option to purchase another 75, two people familiar with the plan said on Monday.