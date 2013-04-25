April 25 Indian mobile phone operator Idea
Cellular reported a better-than-expected 30 percent
rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, continuing to win market
share through strong subscriber additions.
Older companies such as top carrier Bharti Airtel,
Idea and Vodafone's India unit, have benefited from a
court order last year that revoked permits awarded in a
scandal-tainted sale, causing several smaller rivals to either
fold up or cut back operations.
Idea, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, said
consolidated net profit rose to 3.1 billion rupees ($57
million)for its fiscal fourth quarter ended March, from 2.4
billion rupees reported a year earlier. It was the fourth
consecutive quarter of earnings growth for the country's No.3
mobile carrier by revenue.
Analysts on average had expected the company to report a net
profit of 2.8 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 54.3762 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Matt Driskill and
Jijo Jacob)