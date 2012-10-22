BRIEF-Hindustan Oil Exploration sees further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India
* Anticipate further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India
MUMBAI Oct 22 Indian mobile phone carrier Idea Cellular on Monday reported its quarterly profit more than doubled, as expected, on the back of higher revenue.
Idea, a part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, said consolidated net profit rose to 2.4 billion rupees ($44.9 million) for the fiscal second quarter ended September from 1.06 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected the company to report a net profit of 2.41 billion rupees, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.
Idea, in which Malaysia's Axiata owns about a fifth, ranks fourth by subscribers. It had about 116 million mobile customers as of August. ($1= 53.50 rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Anticipate further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services