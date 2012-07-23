July 23 Idea Cellular, India's
third-largest mobile phone carrier by revenue, said its
quarterly net profit increased by nearly a third, but lagged
market estimates on higher costs.
Idea, a part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, said
consolidated net profit rose 32.2 percent to 2.34 billion Indian
rupees ($42 million) for its fiscal first quarter ended June,
from 1.77 billion rupees reported a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected the company to report a net
profit of 3.01 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Idea, in which Malaysia's Axiata owns about a
fifth, ranks fourth by subscribers. It had about 116 million
mobile customers as of May, 22 percent higher than June last
year.
($1 = 55.2150 Indian rupees)
