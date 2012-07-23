July 23 Idea Cellular, India's third-largest mobile phone carrier by revenue, said its quarterly net profit increased by nearly a third, but lagged market estimates on higher costs.

Idea, a part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, said consolidated net profit rose 32.2 percent to 2.34 billion Indian rupees ($42 million) for its fiscal first quarter ended June, from 1.77 billion rupees reported a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a net profit of 3.01 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Idea, in which Malaysia's Axiata owns about a fifth, ranks fourth by subscribers. It had about 116 million mobile customers as of May, 22 percent higher than June last year. ($1 = 55.2150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)