CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Feb 18 Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery Co Ltd :
* Says to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for 2015
* Says to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares
