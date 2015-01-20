Italy - Factors to watch on May 11
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Jan 20 Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to debut on Jan 22 in Shenzhen
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Cw8tMO (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
May 11 The Hong Kong-listed shares of Apple Inc's supplier AAC Technologies slid as much as 13.5 percent on Thursday, after research firm Gotham City accused it of dubious accounting practices.