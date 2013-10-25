TOKYO Oct 25 A joint venture of Japanese oil
refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co and Canadian Altagas Ltd
may begin exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from
Canada in 2015, a year ahead of schedule, the head of Idemitsu
said on Friday.
The 50:50 venture had initially targeted LPG exports by 2016
when its own LPG export base would be ready, but exports could
be moved forward a year by taking advantage of existing
facilities of other firms, Idemitsu President Takashi Tsukioka
told reporters.
Tsukioka's comments came after an announcement the
Idemitsu-Altagas venture would take a two-thirds stake in
unlisted Canadian firm Petrogas Energy to utilise its wide
logistics network in North America for gas exports.
A plan to export 2 million tonnes per annum of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) from 2017 remains.
Idemitsu, which currently has no upstream stakes in North
America, is also considering buying a gas field stake most
likely in Canada, Tsukioka added.
Idemitsu, which is also leading a project to build a
refinery in Vietnam, has been focusing on overseas opportunities
to make up for a gradual fall in oil demand as its domestic
market matures.