TOKYO Nov 8 Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co
said it acquired a 3 percent stake in Indonesian coal producer
Baramulti Sukses Sarana for a little over 1 billion
yen ($13 million) on Thursday, as it aims to sell cheaper
low-calorie sub-bituminous coal in Asian markets.
The Indonesian firm currently produces about 3 million
tonnes of coal per year from its Antang Gunung Meratus Mine but
output is expected to rise to 7 million tonnes by the end of
2014, Idemitsu said.
The deal will enable Idemitsu to sell coal from the mine to
Vietnam and China as well as to Japan, a company official said.
The move comes as the number of coal-fired power plants that
use sub-bituminous coal as feedstock are expected to jump
particularly in Vietnam, China and India.
($1 = 79.8700 Japanese yen)
