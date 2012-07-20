TOKYO, July 20 Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co
said on Friday its Boggabri coal mine has been given an
approval to extend its mining licence to 2033, while other firms
have cut operations there due to sliding thermal coal prices.
The New South Wales Planning Assessment Commission also
allowed the Boggabri mine to double production to 7 million
tonnes a year, a company spokesman said.
Global miner Rio Tinto this week became the latest
firm to cut coal mining jobs in Australia as miners face a
squeeze from rising wage, equipment and fuel bills, new taxes,
growing coal exports from the United States, and softer demand
in China.
Currently, Idemitsu, Japan's third-largest oil refiner,
produces some 10 million tonnes a year of thermal and coking
coals in Australia for exports mainly to Asia.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda, editing by William Hardy)