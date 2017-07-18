FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Court rejects Idemitsu family petition to block new share issue -Nikkei
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Silicon Valley mostly quiet in internet surveillance debate
Technology
Silicon Valley mostly quiet in internet surveillance debate
Mitch McConnell: 'The man in the middle' of healthcare war
U.S.
Mitch McConnell: 'The man in the middle' of healthcare war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 18, 2017 / 2:06 AM / a day ago

Court rejects Idemitsu family petition to block new share issue -Nikkei

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - A Tokyo court on Tuesday rejected a petition by Idemitsu Kosan Co's founding family to block the Japanese refinery from issuing new shares, clearing the way for a merger with rival Showa Shell Sekiyu, the Nikkei reported on its online edition.

Idemitsu Kosan announced the share issuance plan on July 3, saying it needed to raise $1.2 billion partly to pay back loans. The founding family quickly sought a court injunction to block the share issue, which it said would significantly reduce its stake. The family and management are locked in a fierce and drawn-out battle over the merger plan.

Idemitsu Kosan was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.