TOKYO, March 18 Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu
Kosan and trading house Mitsui & Co plan to
build a petrochemical plant in the United States at a cost of up
to 100 billion yen ($1.05 billion), using ethylene supplies from
Dow Chemical Co, the Nikkei business daily said on
Monday, without citing sources.
The complex for making surfactants and alpha-olefins with
capacity of around 300,000 tonnes per year could come online as
early as 2017. It would be situated next to a planned Dow plant
in Texas slated for launch in 2017 that makes low-cost ethylene
from cheap North American shale gas, the report said.
U.S. natural gas prices are currently $3.85 per mmBtu, well
below Asian spot LNG prices of $16.15 per mmBtu. U.S. chemical
industry trade groups expect prices to remain low for years due
in part to ramped up production from the shale reserves.
If low prices are sustained, it would give the planned
Japanese petrochemical plant a large cost advantage over
European and Asian rivals, many of whom have to use crude
oil-derived naphtha to make chemicals.