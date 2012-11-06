TOKYO Nov 6 Idemitsu Kosan Co, Japan's third-largest refiner, said on Tuesday it is delaying a final investment decision on a refinery in Vietnam and does not expect to start operations until 2016, instead of the earlier target date of 2014.

Shunichi Kito, Idemitsu's executive officer in charge of accounting, said the company hopes to make a final investment decision soon on the Nghi Son refinery, without being more specific. He was speaking at an earnings news conference.

Idemitsu said in August it was in the last stages of talks on the investment decision to build the $5.8 billion refinery.

Funding for the 200,000 barrels per day project has largely been lined up, four years after it was initially announced. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Michael Watson)