Jan 2 Idex ASA :
* IDEX aquires pivotal algorithm and patents for touch
fingerprint sensorss
* Says consideration to purchase patents and algorithm
software source code is structured as a royalty based
transaction with a guaranteed minimum, of which $2 million will
be paid in cash imminently
* Says further $2.5 million is guaranteed through minimum
royalty payments over a maximum period of five years
* Says seller, Roger Bauchspies, is retained as a consultant
by Idex ASA to further enhance algorithm and intellectual
property
