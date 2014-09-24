BRIEF-Qatar's Ooredoo announces Ooredoo Maldives IPO launch on April 30
* Announces Ooredoo Maldives IPO launch on April 30, 2017 offering of up to 40 percent of Ooredoo Maldives existing shares
Sept 24 Idex ASA
* Says enters into a strategic agreement to supply swipe fingerprint sensors to FocalTech Systems
* Says cooperation and non exclusive supply deal will enable two companies to jointly target growing fingerprint sensor market with a strong focus on china region
* Says new smartfinger swipe sensor solution will be broadly marketed during Q4 2014 to secure product insertion and volume deployment in 2015
BRUSSELS, April 22 The European Union is considering legislative measures to harmonise how online platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Google take down hate speech and incitement to violence, a draft document seen by Reuters shows.