Nov 12 Idex ASA
* Q3 revenue 182,000 Norwegian crowns versus 535,000 crowns
* Q3 EBITDA loss 28.8 million crowns versus loss 18.7
million crowns
* Q3 pretax loss 27.5 million crowns versus loss 19 million
crowns
* Analysts estimate 300-350 million crowns mobile terminals
with fingerprint sensors by late 2014 and by 2020 this is
expected to grow to 1.4 billion crowns
* Says is on target for sampling second-generation touch
sensor in first half of 2015
* Says expects continued rapid mass-market adoption of
fingerprint sensors on consumer devices and cards resulting from
the critical mass of smartphone adoption
* Sampling of swipe sensors implemented in glass is expected
in 2015
* Says increased demand for swipe is also expected in 2015
for mid/low end devices
