BRIEF-Shenzhen Roadrover Technology to pay annual cash div as 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.5 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Aug 12 Idex ASA : * Idex wins first touch fingerprint sensor design win from a second tier Asian
Mobile OEM for a flagship smartphone * Asian second tier Mobile OEM has selected Idex for smartphone flagship model
with a launch date scheduled for Q4 2014 * Says in line with industry practice, the OEM wishes to remain undisclosed at
* Says in line with industry practice, the OEM wishes to remain undisclosed at this stage
April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.42 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.