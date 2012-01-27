* Sees 2012 EPS $3.04-$3.10, rev $1.30-$1.31 bln
* Q4 EPS $0.67 vs est of $0.63
Jan 27 Veterinary products maker Idexx
Laboratories Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly
results, helped by strong sales at its pets segment.
For the fourth quarter, the company earned $38.0 million, or
67 cents a share, compared with $36.4 million, or 62 cents a
share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $307.2 million, helped by a 10
percent increase in its companion animal or pets group business
that contributes more than 80 percent of its sales.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 63 cents a share
on revenue of $304 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Idexx's pets group segment provides veterinary diagnostic
products and digital radiography systems to veterinarians.
For 2012, the company expects to earn $3.04-$3.10 a share,
on a revenue of $1.30-$1.31 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $3.07 a
share, on a revenue of $1.30 billion.
Idexx shares closed at $87.31 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.