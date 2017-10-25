FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IDFC Bank second-quarter profit falls about 40 percent
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Xi allies dominate China's new 25-member Politburo
China
Xi allies dominate China's new 25-member Politburo
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
Middle East
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 25, 2017 / 9:20 AM / in 30 minutes

IDFC Bank second-quarter profit falls about 40 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - IDFC Bank (IDFB.NS) reported a 40 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday.

Net profit fell to 2.34 billion rupees ($35.92 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 3.88 billion rupees a year earlier, the bank said. bit.ly/2gBnQ3U

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 3.92 percent at end-September, compared with 4.13 percent in the preceding quarter and 5.96 percent a year earlier.

($1 = 65.1500 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.