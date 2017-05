SINGAPORE A unit of Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional is selling around $80 million worth of shares in Indian private lender IDFC Bank, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) Ltd, the Khazanah arm, is selling about 80.4 million shares in IDFC Bank in a block trade, with a price range of 68.25 rupees to 71.10 rupees apiece, the term sheet showed.

The deal will be priced on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, IDFC Bank shares rose 1.5 percent to end at 71.10 rupees.

(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Editing by Rafael Nam)