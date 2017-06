MUMBAI, July 19 India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.07 million) via three-year bonds at 9.80 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. The issue has call only options at the end of the first and second year, said the sources. Axis Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the sources said. ($1 = 55.4550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)