MUMBAI, July 24 India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($89.41 million) via 30-month bonds at 9.40 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Trust are the lead arrangers for the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.9200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)