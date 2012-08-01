MUMBAI, Aug 1 India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($35.96 million) via two-year bonds at 9.43 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. Standard Chartered Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. The pricing of the deal is 17 bps tighter than the Housing Development Finance Corp bond issue for a similar tenure on Tuesday. ($1 = 55.6150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)