US STOCKS-Wall St pares gains as oil slips; Thursday's events eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.27 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
MUMBAI, Aug 14 India's IDFC Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.09 million) via five-year staggered bonds at 9.40 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. The bonds have a redemption of 85 percent in the second year and 5 percent each for three years thereafter, the source said. ICICI Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.4200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.27 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)