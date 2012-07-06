MUMBAI, July 6 India's IDFC Ltd is planning to raise at least 3 billion rupees via 27-month bonds at 9.64 percent, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank and Nomura are the arrangers to the deal, they said. Separately, LIC Housing Fin is raising minimum 1 billion rupees via 38-month bonds at 9.75 percent, a source said. Axis Bank is an arranger for the deal, the source said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)