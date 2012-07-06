BRIEF-SBI exec says cut in RBI's inflation projection "to create room for rate cuts in latter half of year"
* SBI exec says "large cut in inflation projection by RBI in monetary policy is in consonance with ground realities "
MUMBAI, July 6 India's IDFC Ltd is planning to raise at least 3 billion rupees via 27-month bonds at 9.64 percent, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank and Nomura are the arrangers to the deal, they said. Separately, LIC Housing Fin is raising minimum 1 billion rupees via 38-month bonds at 9.75 percent, a source said. Axis Bank is an arranger for the deal, the source said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
NEW DELHI, June 7 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, after farmer strikes in India's top soybean-producing state of Madhya Pradesh raised fears of lower supply.