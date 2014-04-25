Wall Street opens higher as govt shutdown averted
Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.
Reuters Market Eye - IDFC Ltd's (IDFC.NS) profit may lag consensus estimates when the company reports results for the January-March quarter later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.
StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects IDFC to report a profit of 4.37 billion rupees ($71.57 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 4.50 billion rupees.
IDFC shares down 2.14 percent as of 2:52 p.m.
($1 = 61.0550 rupees)
LONDON Oil edged below $52 a barrel on Monday as rising crude output and drilling in the United States countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.