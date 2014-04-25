Reuters Market Eye - IDFC Ltd's (IDFC.NS) profit may lag consensus estimates when the company reports results for the January-March quarter later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects IDFC to report a profit of 4.37 billion rupees ($71.57 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 4.50 billion rupees.

IDFC shares down 2.14 percent as of 2:52 p.m.

($1 = 61.0550 rupees)

