BRIEF-Gati approves redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 mln
* Says approved redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 million
MUMBAI Nov 22 India's Infrastructure Development Finance Co is planning to raise at least 5 billion rupees via twin tenure bonds at 9.70 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
The company is placing bonds with one-year one-day and one-year four-day tenures, the source said.
The issue, which is scheduled for pay-in on Friday, is arranged by HSBC India.
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
* Says approved redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 million
* Allotted 17.5 million fresh equity shares of INR 10 each to Life Insurance Corporation of India at a price of INR 126.81 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: