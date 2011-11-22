MUMBAI Nov 22 India's Infrastructure Development Finance Co is planning to raise at least 5 billion rupees via twin tenure bonds at 9.70 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

The company is placing bonds with one-year one-day and one-year four-day tenures, the source said.

The issue, which is scheduled for pay-in on Friday, is arranged by HSBC India.

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)