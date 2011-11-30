MUMBAI Nov 30 India's Infrastructure
Development Finance Co is planning to raise at least 2
billion rupees via 23 month bonds at 9.72 percent, a source with
knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.
Axis is the sole arranger to the deal, said the source.
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double
click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)