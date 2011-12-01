MUMBAI Dec 1 India's Infrastructure Development Finance Co is planning to raise at least 2.25 billion rupees via 25 month bonds at 9.65 percent, a company source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

Standard Chartered Bank, ICICI Bank and Trust Capital are arrangers to the deal, said the source.

Seperately, the firm plans to raise at least 1 billion via 1-year 1-day bonds at 9.62 percent, said a source, adding that Axis is the sole arranger to the deal. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)