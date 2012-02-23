MUMBAI Feb 23 The private equity arm of India's Infrastructure Development Finance Co said on Thursday it invested 1.5 billion rupees ($30.47 million) in an agriculture services company, Staragri Warehousing and Collateral Management Ltd.

IDFC private equity, which manages about $1.3 billion, will pick up a significant minority stake in the company, it said in a statement.

Staragri, a Jaipur-based company, is into agri-commodity warehousing services.

($1 = 49.2250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)