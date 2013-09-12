Indian markets closed on Tuesday for market holiday
MUMBAI Indian stock, bonds and currency markets will be closed on Tuesday for a market holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in IDFC(IDFC.NS) surge as much as 7 percent after the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday lifted restrictions placed on foreign investors purchasing shares of the company as their shareholding in IDFC fell below the prescribed limit.
The company had reduced the limit that foreign investors can own in the infrastructure lender to 54 percent from 74 percent without giving a reason in August.
Dealers say the FII investment limit was reduced earlier to comply with RBI's bank licence guidelines as the company has applied for a banking licence
The stock was trading up 4.7 percent at 96.60 rupees at 9:48 a.m. while the broader market was down 0.50 percent
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
MUMBAI Indian stock, bonds and currency markets will be closed on Tuesday for a market holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Living standards around the world could fall unless governments invest more in research and education that can help revive weak productivity growth, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde warned on Monday.
Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions.