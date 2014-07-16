Reuters Market Eye - Shares in IDFC Ltd (IDFC.NS) gain as much as 4.9 percent after the Resrve Bank of India on Tuesday provided the guidelines under which banks would be exempted from reserve requirements when raising long-term bonds for infrastructure.

IDFC, an Indian infrastructure lender that obtained a banking license in April, is seen as one of the main beneficiaries of the measures.

Shares in IDFC were up 4.4 percent at 0915 a.m.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)