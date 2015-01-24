Jan 24 India's Supreme Industries saw after-tax profit drop 44 percent in the second quarter. --------------------------------------------------------------- Q2 14 Q2 13 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total Income 10.65 bln 9.74 bln Net profit 352.6 mln 626.5 mln ---------------------------------------------------------------- Numbers in indian rupees. Source text : bit.ly/1EdeUsc (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Toby Chopra)