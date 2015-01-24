BRIEF-Reliance Defence and Engineering gets approval to exit CDR scheme
* Reliance Defence And Engineering Limited has received approval from CDR empowered group for exiting from CDR scheme
Jan 24 India's Supreme Industries saw after-tax profit drop 44 percent in the second quarter. --------------------------------------------------------------- Q2 14 Q2 13 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total Income 10.65 bln 9.74 bln Net profit 352.6 mln 626.5 mln ---------------------------------------------------------------- Numbers in indian rupees. Source text : bit.ly/1EdeUsc (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Apr 28) 1000 03.00/06.00 02.50/04.50 00.50/01.50 03.41% 03.55% 02.84% -----------------------------------